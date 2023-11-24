The World Cup concluded with a heartbreak for the Indian team last Sunday. However, the excitement continued in the smallest version of the cricket match as India unfolded a thrilling finish against its first T20I against Australia on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 42-ball 80 and an unbeaten cameo by Rinku Singh helped the hosts chase down an Indian best of 209 against Australia in a T20I thriller.

Suryakumar smashed nine fours and four sixes on his captaincy debut for India as the hosts won with two wickets and one ball to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India lost three successive wickets including two run-outs on balls four and five before chase-master Rinku got the team to victory after Sean Abbott bowled a no-ball.

Rinku, a left-hand batsman who hit 22 off 14 balls, smashed a six that was not counted as the run off the no-ball got India past their previous best chase of 208 against the West Indies in 2019. Suryakumar's 112-run third-wicket stand with Ishan Kishan, who smashed a 39-ball 58, proved key after the hosts lost their openers on 22.

Netizens heaped praises on Rinku Singh for his performance in T20. Some even posted memes featuring Rinku's photo and saying, “Mein World Cup Jeetvauunga." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Another promising batsman; gonna be a great finisher. But will he be able to transform this type of style onto the big stages? #RinkuSingh #INDvsAUS," one user wrote.

Another said, “Should build the team around Rinku Singh having released Gill which was a big mistake." “RINKU SINGH, THE FINISHER. 🔥India needed 1 from 1 ball & he smashed a six. What a player," the third user said.

“Rinku Singh bringing back our smiles!" the fourth user added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Rinku Singh in T20I International and IPL in 2023: Innings - 17 Runs - 571 Average - 63.44 Strike rate - 155.58 Rinku Singh, The Finisher, The ⭐..!!" one more person said.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.