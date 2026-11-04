Melbourne Renegades beat Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets in final-over thriller as Sophie Molineux stars

Melbourne Renegades finally registered their first win of the season, edging Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets in a tense final-over finish. Sophie Molineux’s early wickets restricted the hosts, Hayley Matthews guided the chase with a half-century, and Deandra Dottin held her nerve to complete the job with five runs needed off the last two balls.
Sophie Molineux won the toss and chose to field. She struck in the second over to reduce the Hobart Hurricanes to 8 for 2. Lizelle Lee was dismissed for 6 and Rachel Trenaman followed for a two-ball duck.
Chamari Athapaththu never settled and managed only 9 off 18 balls before Georgia Wareham removed her. Molineux claimed her third wicket as the score reached 66 for 4. Nicola Carey then rebuilt the innings with a composed 62 off 43 balls that included 10 boundaries.
Maddy Green contributed 17, while Chinelle Henry’s late 36 off 18 balls, featuring seven fours, pushed the total to 154 for 7. Sophie Molineux finished with figures of 4 for 22 from her four overs. Georgia Wareham and Hayley Matthews took one wicket each.
The Melbourne Renegades’ reply was led by Hayley Matthews. Olivia Porter fell for 14, but Matthews and Courtney Webb added 69 for the second wicket. Webb made 29 off 25 balls. Matthews continued to 59 off 44 deliveries with eight boundaries, keeping the required rate manageable and placing the visitors in a strong position through the middle overs.
Hobart Hurricanes fought back through Heather Graham, who took 3 for 24 and removed key middle-order batters. Nicola Carey supported her with 2 for 30. A collapse of three wickets for nine runs reduced the Melbourne Renegades to 138 for 6.
Five runs were needed off the final two balls. Deandra Dottin edged Nicola Carey for four past slip off the fifth delivery to level the scores. A no-ball on the last ball completed the chase as the Melbourne Renegades reached 155 for 6 in 19.5 overs. Sophie Molineux was named Player of the Match for her match-defining four-wicket haul.
The result gives the Melbourne Renegades their first points of the tournament. Sophie Molineux’s control with the new ball created early pressure, Hayley Matthews provided the batting platform, and Deandra Dottin’s composure in the final over proved decisive in a contest that stayed tight until the last delivery.