Melbourne Renegades officially up for sale as Cricket Australia confirms privatisation of Big Bash League

Cricket Australia (CA) has approved the introduction of private investment into the Big Bash League (BBL), with the Melbourne Renegades set to become the first franchise to be offered for sale.

CA confirmed on Tuesday that it would begin inviting bids for a 100 per cent stake in the licence currently held by the Melbourne Renegades.

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The new ownership is expected to be in place for the 2027-28 Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) seasons.

"Cricket Australia and its State members are united in our commitment to investing in and growing the BBL and WBBL, and to advancing the interests of cricket at every level.

"By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game," Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird said via a statement.

“Beginning the sales process for the Renegades allows us to take the first step in a self-determination model for our members and represents a defining moment for the game,” he added.

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The decision follows months of discussions between CA and Australia's six state cricket associations over a model for introducing private capital into the country's domestic T20 competitions.

Renegades to be first franchise up for sale Melbourne Renegades will continue to operate under Cricket Australia’s caretaker management for the upcoming 2026-27 season. The sale process will not affect the team's participation in the next BBL and WBBL seasons.

The licence being offered represents the right to operate both the men's BBL and women's WBBL teams. A future owner could seek changes to the team's name, colours or other elements of its branding, but such changes would require approval under the applicable governance arrangements.

Cricket Australia will retain control over several key areas of the competitions. These include international scheduling, player availability, salary caps and media rights. CA will also have the authority to approve or veto potential investors and will determine the reserve price for the Renegades licence.

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According to cricket.com.au, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes are interested in private investment, whereas Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat are reluctant at the moment. These teams, however, would be open to private investment in the future.

For the first time ever, a match of the BBL will be held outside Australia when Melbourne Renegades take on Perth Scorchers in the 2026-27 season opener in Chennai on 12 December.

The WBBL, though, will have its season opener in Australia itself with Melbourne Renegades taking on Sydney Thunder in Melbourne on 29 October.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.