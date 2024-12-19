Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2024-25 live streaming: How to watch Big Bash League match live in India

Having finished fifth in the previous season, Hobart Hurricanes will look to better their finish in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 when they take on Melbourne Renegades in their campaign opener at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday.

Led by Nathan Ellis, Hobart Hurricanes have signed West Indian Shai Hope and Afghanistan's Waqar Salamkheil for the ongoing season while local replacement player Marcus Bean has also joined the side for their season opener in BBL 2024-25.

The Hobart-based side have also retained English all-rounder Chris Jordan who is in his second season with the Hurricanes. However, Hobart Hurricanes will not be getting the services of Iain Carlisle, who is unavailable due to a back injury while Mac Wright continues his recovery and is expected to return to cricket after suffering an ACL injury last February.

On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades are coming after suffering a defeat at the hands of Sydney Sixers in their campaign opener. Riding on Tim Seifert's 55 and captain Will Sutherland's 36 not out, Melbourne Renegades posted 169/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, James Vince (40), Jack Edwards (37) and captain Moises Henriques (53 not out) made useful contributions as Sydney Sixers romped home with nine balls to spare.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming

Which TV channels in India will live telecast Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL match? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Big Bash League in India. The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be televised live on Star Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL match? Live streaming of Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar to Indian audience.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes likely playing XIs Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert(w), Mackenzie Harvey, Laurie Evans, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland(c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade(w), Ben McDermott, Shai Hope, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou, Billy Stanlake

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes squads Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade(w), Ben McDermott, Shai Hope, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Marcus Bean

