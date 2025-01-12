Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Match 32 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 12 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades squad -
Jacob Bethell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Ollie Peake, Tawanda Muyeye, Harry Dixon, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland, Laurie Evans, Tim Seifert, Adam Zampa, Callum Stow, Fergus O'Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone
Melbourne Stars squad -
Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Adam Milne, Austin Anlezark, Brody Couch, Doug Warren, Hamish McKenzie, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Usama Mir
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores: Melbourne Stars Playing XI
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars (Playing XI) - Thomas Rogers (in for Dan Lawrence), Ben Duckett, Sam Harper(WK), Marcus Stoinis(C), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle.
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores: Melbourne Renegades Playing XI
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI) - Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jacob Bethell, Tim Seifert(WK), Will Sutherland(C), Harry Dixon, Tom Rogers, Fergus O'Neill, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Details
Match 32 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars to be held at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne at 01:45 PM.