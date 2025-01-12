LIVE UPDATES

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Match 32 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM