Active Stocks
Fri Jan 17 2025 15:59:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.30 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,301.30 2.57%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 991.25 -4.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 281.85 -2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.40 0.65%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

4 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2025, 01:14 PM IST
Livemint

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score, Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25Premium
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score, Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 19 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Melbourne Stars squad -
Blake Macdonald, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Doug Warren, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Usama Mir
Hobart Hurricanes squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Mitchell Owen, Chris Jordan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith

19 Jan 2025, 01:14:43 PM IST

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (WK), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Cameron Gannon, Marcus Bean.

19 Jan 2025, 01:14:13 PM IST

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Melbourne Stars Playing XI

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Melbourne Stars (Playing XI) - Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (WK), Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran (IN FOR BEN DUCKETT), Joel Paris, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle.

19 Jan 2025, 01:14:13 PM IST

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (WK), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Cameron Gannon, Marcus Bean.

19 Jan 2025, 12:49:38 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue