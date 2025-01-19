Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 19 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Melbourne Stars squad -
Blake Macdonald, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Doug Warren, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Usama Mir
Hobart Hurricanes squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Mitchell Owen, Chris Jordan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (WK), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Cameron Gannon, Marcus Bean.
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Melbourne Stars (Playing XI) - Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (WK), Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran (IN FOR BEN DUCKETT), Joel Paris, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle.
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
Match 40 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.