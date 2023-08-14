The commanding performance of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King propelled the West Indies cricket team to a triumphant victory, securing a 3-2 win in the five-match T20I series against India. The thrilling contest unfolded on August 13 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Brandon King who seized the limelight, amassing an unbeaten 85 runs from 55 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran showcased his own batting finesse, contributing a notable 47 runs from 35 balls.

In the decisive encounter against West Indies, Suryakumar Yadav emerged as a pivotal contributor with a crucial 61 runs off 45 deliveries, showcasing his resilience amidst a series of challenges faced by the rest of the batting lineup. This victory carries significant weight for the West Indies, as it marks their first T20I series win against India since the year 2017.

The defeat did not go well with Indian fans, who were particularly unhappy with Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. The Indian captain scored 14 off 18 balls in the crucial match.