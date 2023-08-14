Memes, angry reactions on social media after India lose T20 series against West Indies1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST
West Indies have secured a 3-2 win against India in T20I series. Fans are particularly unhappy with Hardik Pandya's captaincy.
The commanding performance of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King propelled the West Indies cricket team to a triumphant victory, securing a 3-2 win in the five-match T20I series against India. The thrilling contest unfolded on August 13 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.
"If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn't able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish," PTI quoted Pandya as saying.
“I believe that as a group we have to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that whenever we can take the hard way we will," he added.
Then, he said, "In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important."