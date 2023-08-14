comScore
Memes, angry reactions on social media after India lose T20 series against West Indies
Memes, angry reactions on social media after India lose T20 series against West Indies

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

West Indies have secured a 3-2 win against India in T20I series. Fans are particularly unhappy with Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his ground during the fourth T20 cricket match against West Indies at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Fla, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his ground during the fourth T20 cricket match against West Indies at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Fla, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

The commanding performance of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King propelled the West Indies cricket team to a triumphant victory, securing a 3-2 win in the five-match T20I series against India. The thrilling contest unfolded on August 13 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Brandon King who seized the limelight, amassing an unbeaten 85 runs from 55 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran showcased his own batting finesse, contributing a notable 47 runs from 35 balls.

Also Read: ‘Learn from Dhoni’: Hardik Pandya's winning six makes Indian fans angry, here’s why

In the decisive encounter against West Indies, Suryakumar Yadav emerged as a pivotal contributor with a crucial 61 runs off 45 deliveries, showcasing his resilience amidst a series of challenges faced by the rest of the batting lineup. This victory carries significant weight for the West Indies, as it marks their first T20I series win against India since the year 2017.

The defeat did not go well with Indian fans, who were particularly unhappy with Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. The Indian captain scored 14 off 18 balls in the crucial match.

"If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn't able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish," PTI quoted Pandya as saying. 

“I believe that as a group we have to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that whenever we can take the hard way we will," he added.

Then, he said, "In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important."

Also Read: Hardik Pandya is failing as a captain because…Parthiv Patel raises questions

Former Indian players reacted on the defeat as well. While someone like Wasim Jaffer thought it was a “much-needed" win for the West Indies, Venkatesh Prasad blamed the captaincy and the management for the “debacle". Irfan Pathan said the defeat was “worrisome".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST
