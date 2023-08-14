The commanding performance of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King propelled the West Indies cricket team to a triumphant victory, securing a 3-2 win in the five-match T20I series against India. The thrilling contest unfolded on August 13 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.
Brandon King who seized the limelight, amassing an unbeaten 85 runs from 55 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran showcased his own batting finesse, contributing a notable 47 runs from 35 balls.
In the decisive encounter against West Indies, Suryakumar Yadav emerged as a pivotal contributor with a crucial 61 runs off 45 deliveries, showcasing his resilience amidst a series of challenges faced by the rest of the batting lineup. This victory carries significant weight for the West Indies, as it marks their first T20I series win against India since the year 2017.
The defeat did not go well with Indian fans, who were particularly unhappy with Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. The Indian captain scored 14 off 18 balls in the crucial match.
"If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn't able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish," PTI quoted Pandya as saying.
“I believe that as a group we have to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that whenever we can take the hard way we will," he added.
Then, he said, "In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important."
Former Indian players reacted on the defeat as well. While someone like Wasim Jaffer thought it was a “much-needed" win for the West Indies, Venkatesh Prasad blamed the captaincy and the management for the “debacle". Irfan Pathan said the defeat was “worrisome".
