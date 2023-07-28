Memes galore as India vs Pakistan World Cup match set to get rescheduled; check out2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
The India-Pakistan World Cup match scheduled for October 15 may be changed due to security concerns during the Navratri festival. The BCCI is considering alternative options.
The India-Pakistan World Cup match, originally scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, may undergo a change in dates due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially planned for this highly anticipated fixture to kickstart the tournament on the first day of Navratri, a prominent festival celebrated in Gujarat.
Many have requested the BCCI not to make any changes to the dates. Some say it's unfair to the Pakistan team as it will become hectic for the