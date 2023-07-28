The India-Pakistan World Cup match, originally scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, may undergo a change in date s due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially planned for this highly anticipated fixture to kickstart the tournament on the first day of Navratri, a prominent festival celebrated in Gujarat.

However, security agencies have raised concerns about the potential strain on resources and personnel during the festive period, prompting them to advise the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the chosen date. The BCCI is reportedly considering alternative options, and a decision will be made shortly.

The security agencies have suggested that it might be best to avoid hosting a high-profile game like India vs. Pakistan during Navratri. This is because thousands of fans are expected to travel to Ahmedabad for the match, and the security personnel's capacities might be stretched during the festival period.

Meanwhile, people have started sharing memes on the date change, especially because it will be challenging for people who have already finalised their travel plans.