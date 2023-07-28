The India-Pakistan World Cup match, originally scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, may undergo a change in dates due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially planned for this highly anticipated fixture to kickstart the tournament on the first day of Navratri, a prominent festival celebrated in Gujarat.
However, security agencies have raised concerns about the potential strain on resources and personnel during the festive period, prompting them to advise the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the chosen date. The BCCI is reportedly considering alternative options, and a decision will be made shortly.
The security agencies have suggested that it might be best to avoid hosting a high-profile game like India vs. Pakistan during Navratri. This is because thousands of fans are expected to travel to Ahmedabad for the match, and the security personnel's capacities might be stretched during the festival period.
Meanwhile, people have started sharing memes on the date change, especially because it will be challenging for people who have already finalised their travel plans.
Many have requested the BCCI not to make any changes to the dates. Some say it's unfair to the Pakistan team as it will become hectic for the
Media reported that the much-anticipated India v Pakistan tie would be brought forward by a day as adequate police security may not be possible on Oct. 15, which marks the beginning of a Hindu festival.
India and Pakistan have been implacable rivals since they emerged as independent countries at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, fighting three wars since then and still rattling sabres at each other when tensions rise, Reuters reported.
Pakistan have said they would require government permission to travel to India for the World Cup though the ICC is hopeful of their participation.
The bitter neighbours have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the past decade.
