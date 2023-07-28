Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Memes galore as India vs Pakistan World Cup match set to get rescheduled; check out

Memes galore as India vs Pakistan World Cup match set to get rescheduled; check out

2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The India-Pakistan World Cup match scheduled for October 15 may be changed due to security concerns during the Navratri festival. The BCCI is considering alternative options.

Memes have started as the India vs Pakistan match is set to be rescheduled

The India-Pakistan World Cup match, originally scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, may undergo a change in dates due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially planned for this highly anticipated fixture to kickstart the tournament on the first day of Navratri, a prominent festival celebrated in Gujarat.

The India-Pakistan World Cup match, originally scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, may undergo a change in dates due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially planned for this highly anticipated fixture to kickstart the tournament on the first day of Navratri, a prominent festival celebrated in Gujarat.

However, security agencies have raised concerns about the potential strain on resources and personnel during the festive period, prompting them to advise the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the chosen date. The BCCI is reportedly considering alternative options, and a decision will be made shortly.

However, security agencies have raised concerns about the potential strain on resources and personnel during the festive period, prompting them to advise the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the chosen date. The BCCI is reportedly considering alternative options, and a decision will be made shortly.

Also Read: Pakistan threatens to withdraw from World Cup 2023 if…

The security agencies have suggested that it might be best to avoid hosting a high-profile game like India vs. Pakistan during Navratri. This is because thousands of fans are expected to travel to Ahmedabad for the match, and the security personnel's capacities might be stretched during the festival period.

Also Read: Pakistan threatens to withdraw from World Cup 2023 if…

The security agencies have suggested that it might be best to avoid hosting a high-profile game like India vs. Pakistan during Navratri. This is because thousands of fans are expected to travel to Ahmedabad for the match, and the security personnel's capacities might be stretched during the festival period.

Meanwhile, people have started sharing memes on the date change, especially because it will be challenging for people who have already finalised their travel plans.

Meanwhile, people have started sharing memes on the date change, especially because it will be challenging for people who have already finalised their travel plans.

Many have requested the BCCI not to make any changes to the dates. Some say it's unfair to the Pakistan team as it will become hectic for the

Many have requested the BCCI not to make any changes to the dates. Some say it's unfair to the Pakistan team as it will become hectic for the

Media reported that the much-anticipated India v Pakistan tie would be brought forward by a day as adequate police security may not be possible on Oct. 15, which marks the beginning of a Hindu festival.

Media reported that the much-anticipated India v Pakistan tie would be brought forward by a day as adequate police security may not be possible on Oct. 15, which marks the beginning of a Hindu festival.

India and Pakistan have been implacable rivals since they emerged as independent countries at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, fighting three wars since then and still rattling sabres at each other when tensions rise, Reuters reported.

India and Pakistan have been implacable rivals since they emerged as independent countries at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, fighting three wars since then and still rattling sabres at each other when tensions rise, Reuters reported.

Pakistan have said they would require government permission to travel to India for the World Cup though the ICC is hopeful of their participation.

Pakistan have said they would require government permission to travel to India for the World Cup though the ICC is hopeful of their participation.

The bitter neighbours have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the past decade.

The bitter neighbours have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the past decade.

(With Reuters inputs)

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.