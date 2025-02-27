With the rains continue to drench the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and the match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh was finally abandoned, fans have started slamming PCB for Rawalpindi's worst drainage system.

Following the match was called off, both Pakistan and Bangladesh will now share one points each, and are out of the tournament.

According to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table, Pakistan are placed at number three with 1 point and net run rate of -0.443. While leading from the bottom are Bangladesh with 1 point and NRR of -1.087.

Rohit Sharma-led team India and Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand have qualified for the semi finals. They will face their third Group A league match on March 2 in Dubai.

Here's how the fans reacted: One wrote, “Pakistan hosted an ICC event after 29 years, played only 1 game at home, one game in a foreign country, got knocked out of the tournament within first 4 days and then finished last in the group stage.”

Another wrote, “No match due to Rain. It's OFFICIAL now. Pakistan🇵🇰 finally becomes a nation to host an ICC tournament and not win a SINGLE match. It was bound to happen. A nation full of bigoted madarsachaps deserved nothing better. Now Waqar lvdu can do all the namaaz.”

A third commented, “Pakistan Successfully Finish at bottom of table without winning a single match...”

"Pakistan vs Bangladesh : The match no one asked for," commented the fourth.

A fifth wrote, “Let's laugh at Pakistan Cricket.”

"Hamaray CT se bahir honay k gam ma asman b rorraha hai," a sixth wrote.

A seventh said, “Congratulations @ICC for hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in this shit country.”

"Pakistan looks happy as toss is delayed due to rain and they might be saved from another humiliation at home," an eighth user wrote.

A ninth user wrote, “Pakistan successfully qualifies… for Karachi Bus Stand instead of the semi-finals!”