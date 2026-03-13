Mens Hundred 2026: Squads of all eight teams after first-ever auction

London [UK], March 13 (ANI): The first-ever Men's Hundred auction was held at London's Picadilly Lights, where several young uncapped England cricketers went under the hammer on Thursday.

James Coles became the most expensive player after he was acquired by the London Spirit for a staggering amount of GBP 390,000 (approximately ₹4.81 crore). Jordon Cox, who was the MVP of the last season, was purchased by Welsh Fire for GBP 300,000 ( ₹3.69 crore approximately).

South Africa ace batter David Miller was the first overseas player to be bought in the Men's Hundred auction. Miller went to Southern Brave for GBP 110,000 (1.35 crore approximately).

The Proteas T20I skipper Aiden Markram was purchased by Manchester Super Giants for GBP 200,000 (2.46 crore approximately). On that note, take a look at squads of all eight franchises in the 2026 Men's Hundred.

Squads of eight franchises in The Hundred 2026 edition:

Southern Brave: Jamie Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Luke Wood, Ben McKinney, Thomas Rew, Michael Pepper, Tom Abell, Dan Worrall, Caleb Falconer, Nikhail Chaudhary

Trent Rockets: Tim David, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Santner, Tom Banton, Finn Allen, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, David Payne, Dan Mousley, Matt Henry, Sam Billings, Aneurin Donald, Ben Mayes, Danny Briggs, Louis Kimber, Brad Currie

MI London: Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, James Vince, Sherfane Rutherford, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Olly Stone, Ollie Sykes, Callum Parkinson, Jason Roy

London Spirit: Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Adam Zampa, Jamie Overton, Jonny Bairstow, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, James Coles, Mason Crane, Adam Milne, David Willey, Adam Hose, Tymal Mills, James Rew, Matt Fisher

Welsh Fire: Marco Jansen, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes, Jordan Cox, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Ben Kellaway, Lockie Ferguson, Asa Tribe, Tom Aspinwall, Matt Short, Sam Cook, Jaffer Chohan

Birmingham Phoenix: Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen, Jacob Bethell, Joe Clarke, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Scott Currie, Laurie Evans, Chris Wood, Ethan Brookes, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Leeds: Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Abrar Ahmed, Benny Howell, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Tom Alsop, Zak Crawley, Ryan Rickelton, Liam Patterson-White, Ed Barnard, Reece Topley

Manchester Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Leus du Plooy, Tom Hartley, Aiden Markram, Josh Tongue, Tim Seifert, Tom Moores, Max Holden, Tawanda Muyeye, George Scrimshaw, Paul Walter. (ANI)