'Mere Kaam Nahi Hai Ye': Rohit Sharma roasts journalist on live TV over World Cup 2023 final rule, watch
The journalist in his question asked Rohit on his suggestions for ICC on how to decide the winner of the final if the world sees a repeat of the 2019 final. Irritated with the question, Rohit gave a answer that left even the opponent skippers laughing.
A day before the nail-biting ICC Men's World Cup tournament began, the ICC conducted a joint press meet with all the ten captains in Ahmedabad on 4 October.
It is to be known that in the 2019 World Cup final, both England's and New Zealand's scores were tied before the Super Over scores also ended up being tied. Later, the boundary count rule decided the winner and England lifted the trophy for the first time.
ICC World Cup 2023:
Meanwhile, both 2019 World Cup finalists -- England and New Zealand will begin the tournament's first game on 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium from 2 pm onwards.
India will play its first match match against Australia on 8 October in Chennai and against Pakistan on 14 October in Ahmedabad.
