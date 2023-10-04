A day before the nail-biting ICC Men's World Cup tournament began, the ICC conducted a joint press meet with all the ten captains in Ahmedabad on 4 October.

As the questions round was going, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma roasted a journalist live on TV, which left Pakistan and Bangladesh captains Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan in splits. The journalist in his question asked Rohit about his suggestions for ICC on how to decide the winner of the final if the world sees a repeat of the 2019 final. Irritated with the question, Rohit gave an answer that left even the opponent skippers laughing. ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Not won ICC trophy in last 10 years but…’ Rohit Sharma opens up ahead of BIG tournament First, his frustration came out with the Hindi words 'Kya hai yaar', but then he replied to the question in his laidback fashion. He said, "Winner ghoshit karna mera kaam nahi hai (It is not my job to declare the winner)." Following the reply, as Babar was laughing, the England skipper turned towards him and gave a translation of the question and Rohit's reply. Here's the video:

It is to be known that in the 2019 World Cup final, both England's and New Zealand's scores were tied before the Super Over scores also ended up being tied. Later, the boundary count rule decided the winner and England lifted the trophy for the first time.

Meanwhile, both 2019 World Cup finalists -- England and New Zealand will begin the tournament's first game on 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium from 2 pm onwards.

India will play its first match match against Australia on 8 October in Chennai and against Pakistan on 14 October in Ahmedabad.

