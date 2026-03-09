‘Merit won’: Shoaib Akhtar praises Gautam Gambhir's 'massive risk' with Sanju Samson for T20 World Cup win

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on the Indian team, its coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Sanju Samson after the Men in Blue defied history to win back-to-back T20 World Cups. In a now viral video, Akhtar credited the rise of India in cricket to the investments made by the Indian cricket board.

Speaking during the Pakistani show, ‘Game on hai’, Akhtar said, “I think I’ll say two or three things about India. First, their policy won. Then, their system won. Most importantly, their merit won. It was possible that their money might not have been utilized in the right places, but are the kids playing in the Ranji Trophy not earning well?"

“Hasn't Gautam Gambhir proven today that by backing a youngster, he can win a tournament with just two key players?… Despite all odds, Gambhir dropped someone and took a massive risk based purely on merit and the result is right before you. Sanju Samson was that sole player who neutralized every team right from the top.”

“Today, their policy won and their merit won. They proved that they think in the right direction and at the right level. They give the right person a chance.”

India win T20 World Cup 2026: After losing the toss and being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue had a fantastic start as the opening pair put on over 90 runs inside the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma, who had been out of form throughout the tournament, suddenly found his groove as he hit an 18-ball half century in the T20 World Cup final. Shortly after Sharma's dismissal, Sanju Samson also hit his half century and then went on to accelerate the pace of the innings along with Ishan Kishan.

The two batters put India in a commanding position as the Men in Blue crossed the 200-run mark inside the 15th over. However, a triple-wicket over from Jimmy Neesham put some pressure back on the hosts but a stellar cameo from Shivam Dube ensured that India posted a total of 255 runs on the board.

In reply, the Kiwis could never really get going as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Opener Tim Seifert did put up a bit of a fight with his 26-ball 52-run knock but the dismissal of Seifert turned out to be the final nail in the coffin. India ultimately went on to win the match by 96 runs.

