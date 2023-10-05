Meta partners with ICC to expand World Cup coverage. Know more

Social media giant Meta has announced a partnership with the International Cricket Council to expand coverage of the World Cup matches. It is believed to be the ‘largest-ever creator campaign for any ICC tournament’ and will involve more than 500 creators. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has selected a ‘Super 50’ group of creators who will now be tasked with delivering “immersive and behind-the-scenes content to cricket fans globally" through it's many social media platforms.

“They will have match access like never before. This means access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, to ambassadors, pre-match day ground access and more. The creators come from across India, so that every match will have a creator in attendance, covering it in their city and in their language," an official press note explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup may boost India’s economy by $2.4 billion: Report Beyond the Super 50, there will also be many creators who attend matches and share their experience with their audiences.

“These experiences will bring a flavor of them attending matches, but also of their city and the fan following that exists in their city. This will be shared across their Reels, WhatsApp Channels, Instagram Broadcast Channels and Threads," Meta said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!