MI captain Hardik Pandya fined 10 per cent of his match fee for violation of IPL Code of Conduct

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined 10% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for players and team officials during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IPL issued a statement for the fine on Thursday, stating, "Hardik Pandya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.'

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 10th over of the second innings of the match, when Pandya, while walking back to his run-up, knocked the bails of the wicket with force.

MI skipper admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee, Rajiv Seth.

Pandya was making his comeback in the MI playing XI after missing three matches. Before featuring in this match, he last played in MI's away match against Chennai Super Kings on May 2 before being sidelined with the injury.

Coming to the match, KKR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a scorching cameo of 32* in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes from Corbin Bosch, which took MI to 147/8 in 20 overs, with Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi and Cameron Green picking up two wickets each.

In the chase, Manish and Rovman Powell (40 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) top-scored as KKR chased the target in 18.5 overs with four wickets left.