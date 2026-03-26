MI in IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians chase ‘ultimate dream’ for 6th title; check predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians enter IPL 2026 as one of the most complete sides on paper. Captained by Hardik Pandya and coached by Mahela Jayawardene, the five-time champions are chasing a record sixth title. Mumbai last won the title in 2020.

Mumbai play their home games at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Pandya has stated his "ultimate dream is to win the IPL for the sixth time". He wants MI to represent their best cricket yet.

MI start their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede on 29 March. The core playing XI appears well settled, especially considering the strength of Indian talent in their squad.

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IPL 2026: Full MI Squad Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Quinton de Kock (WK), Robin Minz (WK), Danish Malewar

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Raj Angad Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar

Coaching: Mahela Jayawardene (Head Coach)

MI: Predicted Playing XI Rohit Sharma opens the innings as the cornerstone of MI's batting order. His experience and ability to dominate the power play make him the natural choice at the top.

Either Quinton de Kock or Ryan Rickelton will partner him. While de Kock provides the familiar left-right combination with Rohit, Rickelton is the younger, fresher alternative.

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Tilak Varma bats at three, linking the top and middle orders with his solid technique and calm temperament. He is a strong player of both pace and spin.

Suryakumar Yadav slots in at four. Despite a shaky T20 World Cup, he scored 717 runs in IPL 2025 and won the MVP award. He remains MI's middle-order anchor.

Captain Hardik Pandya bats at five and provides the finishing touches to the innings. His all-round presence, explosive batting and seam-bowling options give MI crucial balance at the death.

Will Jacks at six and Naman Dhir at seven give MI substantial batting depth. Both are hard hitters capable of accelerating in the final overs.

Mitchell Santner offers left-arm spin control in the middle overs and handy runs down the order. He will be joined by Deepak Chahar, who provides swing and new-ball movement in the powerplay.

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Trent Boult is MI's primary new-ball threat, capable of swinging the ball upfront and striking early in the powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah remains MI's most dangerous bowler. His death-over mastery and wicket-taking ability are the backbone of this entire bowling unit.

Mumbai's biggest weakness is its lack of spin depth. With Mitchell Santner as the frontline spinner, Allah Ghazanfar provides mystery as the main backup. Shardul Thakur is the likely Impact Player.