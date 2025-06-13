MI New York vs Texas Super Kings match prediction, MLC 2025: Who will win between NY vs TEX in California?

MI New York (NY) will embark on a fresh journey under new captain Nicholas Pooran when they take on Texas Super Kings (TEX) in the second match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) at the Oakland Coliseum in California on Friday (June 13).

Both MI New York and Texas Super Kings didn't had the best of the campaigns last year and would like to change their fortunes this season. While Texas Super Kings finished third on the points table with just three wins from seven games, MI New York finished a place below with just two wins in their kitty from the same number of games.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings team guide MI New York were dealt with a heavy blow ahead of the season after the Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai opted out of the tournament. However, Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is available for selection.

On the other hand, Texas Super Kings will be relying on their big three - Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis and Daryl Mitchell - at the top of the batting order. South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira will be a threat to the opposition in the middle order along with Marcus Stoinis.

Among the spinners, Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad will look to continue his rich form which he showcased in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. However, West Indies' Akeal Hosein will be unavailable at least for this game due to national duty.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings match details Date: June 13 (Friday)

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland.

Match Time: 6:30 AM IST (June 14) | 6:00 PM Local | 2:00 AM BST

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings probable XIs MI New York: Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, George Linde, Ehsan Adil

Texas Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Marcus Stoinis, Daryl Mitchell, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Zia-Ul-Haq, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Mohsin

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings fantasy team Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (C), Quinton de Kock, Devon Conway

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (VC), Darly Mitchell, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Adam Milne, Trent Boult MI New York vs Texas Super Kings: Who will win? According to Gemini, both teams boast a strong line-up with some of the best power-hitters in the world cricket currently. "Given the head-to-head dominance, a balanced squad, and a strong spin attack, Texas Super Kings are often favored to win this match.

“Their ability to set or chase high totals on a batting-friendly pitch, coupled with their bowling depth, gives them an edge. However, MI New York, with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock, has the potential for explosive batting, and if they fire, they can certainly challenge the Super Kings.

“Overall, it's expected to be a high-scoring game, with Texas Super Kings having a slight advantage,” predicted Gemini.

On the other hand, Dream11 prediction said MI New York have slight advantage over Texas Super Kings. “Both teams are good, but Texas Super Kings might lack with their bowling resources. MI New York have all bases covered in both departments. That is why we predict them to win this game,” Dream11 predictionit said.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings squads MI New York: Quinton de Kock(w), Sharad Lumba, Nicholas Pooran(c), Monank Patel, Agni Chopra, Kieron Pollard, George Linde, Michael Bracewell, Sunny Patel, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar, Kunwarjeet Singh