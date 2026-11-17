Mumbai Indians released 13 players and retained 16 ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, the franchise confirmed after the retention deadline passed at 6 pm IST on Tuesday, November 17. New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and India seamer Deepak Chahar were the biggest names to go. In the trade window, Mumbai sent Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings and brought in left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh with both players valued at ₹18 crore. The mini-auction will be held on December 16 in Goa.
Trent Boult ( ₹12.50 crore), Deepak Chahar ( ₹9.25 crore), AM Ghazanfar ( ₹4.8 crore), Keshav Maharaj ( ₹75 lakh), Atharva Ankolekar ( ₹30 lakh), Mohammed Izhar ( ₹30 lakh), Danish Malewar ( ₹30 lakh), Mayank Markande ( ₹30 lakh), Mayank Rawat ( ₹30 lakh), Robin Minz, Mahipal Lomror, Krish Bhagat, Ruchit Ahir.
Mumbai thanked the departing players on social media, saying they "will always be part of our #OneFamily".
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh (traded in), Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma.
Mumbai will go into the auction with ₹32.60 crore and nine open slots, two of them for overseas players, the franchise said in its retention announcement. "16 locked, 9 left to pick," the club posted.
Shardul Thakur was retained despite speculation that he would be released. He missed the first leg of the Ranji Trophy season while recovering from a finger injury. In his first season with Mumbai after his trade from Lucknow Super Giants, he took 12 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 12.27.
With Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar gone, Arshdeep Singh joined a pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, while Corbin Bosch and Raj Angad Bawa give the side seam-bowling all-rounder options. The batting core of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock stays together.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.