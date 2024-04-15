MI vs CSK IPL 2024: On April 14, at the age of 36, Rohit Sharma, fondly known as the 'Hitman,' showcased precisely why he bears that moniker. Despite Mumbai Indians’ unsuccessful run-chase against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit stood out as a shining star, as bright as Sirius.

In the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket. In this match, he remained unbeaten at 105 off 63 balls after hitting eleven 4s and five 6s. It was the third 6 of his innings that took him to his 500th six.

During the game, Rohit Sharma anchored Mumbai's innings amid wicket losses, displaying his vintage style at Wankhede. His score was the highest since 2012 and his second IPL century. In this season so far, he has scored with a strike rate of 167.31, his personal best in IPL history. In the century against CSK, his strike rate was 166.67.

However, when it comes to hitting the most sixes in T20 cricket, Rohit is far behind maestros like Andre Russell (678 sixes), Kieron Pollard (860 sixes) and Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes), a list dominated by West Indian batters. Rohit (502 sixes) is relatively closer to Colin Munro (548 sixes). If he continues with his sublime form, fans expect him to get past Munro by the end of this IPL season.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma leads the list of the highest number of sixes in T20 International cricket. With 190 sixes, he is ahead of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (173) and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell (127). The Indian batter closest to him is Suryakumar Yadav (123), who has played 57 T20I innings so far, while Rohit has played 143.

Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler

Last night, Rohit also became the third batter in IPL 2024 to score a century. Prior to this match, both Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler scored centuries in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match held on April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After Kohli hit the “slowest century in IPL history" in the first innings, Jos Buttler’s 58-ball 100 helped the Royals win.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!