MI vs CSK IPL 2024: ‘Hitman’ for a reason; Rohit Sharma enters elite club, becomes first Indian batter to…
MI vs CSK IPL 2024: In Mumbai Indians' unsuccessful run-chase, former captain Rohit Sharma was the last man standing, hitting the third century of the season after Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler. With that, he also became the first Indian batter to enter an elite club.
MI vs CSK IPL 2024: On April 14, at the age of 36, Rohit Sharma, fondly known as the 'Hitman,' showcased precisely why he bears that moniker. Despite Mumbai Indians’ unsuccessful run-chase against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit stood out as a shining star, as bright as Sirius.