MI vs CSK IPL 2024: On April 14, Rohit Sharma fans had every reason to celebrate as their “hitman" led a valiant effort for the Mumbai Indians in their chase against Chennai Super Kings. He was the last man standing in MI’s unsuccessful attempt to chase down CSK’s 206. While Mumbai lost by 20 runs, Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten century became the highlight of the match.

Rohit’s remarkable innings of 105 not out off 64 balls was so impressive that even MS Dhoni could not resist acknowledging it at the end of the match. Soon after the match ended in Chennai’s favour, its former captain went up to the ex-Mumbai skipper, hugged him and patted his back. The endearing moment was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

As soon as the game ended, Dhoni walked up to Rohit, hugged him and patted his back to lift his spirits. The picture of this poignant moment instantly went viral on social media. Netizens regard Dhoni and Rohit as two of the greatest captains in IPL history. In fact, they are considered two of the greatest captains in the history of international cricket.

“Two legends in one frame," wrote one social media user, while another wrote, “10 trophies in one frame." After the match, Rajasthan Royals shared a picture of Rohit Sharma wearing the national jersey. “World Cup year," read the caption, while apparently reminding people of Rohit’s fantastic form in T20 cricket ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma’s undesirable IPL record

While Rohit Sharma scored his first IPL hundred since 2012, he also entered the list of cricketers with an undesirable record. Rohit became the third IPL batter to score a hundred in an unsuccessful run-chase, the other two being Yusuf Pathan (2008) and Sanju Samson (2021).

Rohit Sharma also became the only batter in IPL history to hit an unbeaten century in an unsuccessful run-chase.

