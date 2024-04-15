MI vs CSK IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hugs Rohit Sharma after ‘Hitman’ remains unbeaten after century; netizens react
MI vs CSK IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hugged Rohit Sharma after the ‘Hitman’ remained unbeaten after his century in Mumbai's unsuccessful run-chase against Chennai.
MI vs CSK IPL 2024: On April 14, Rohit Sharma fans had every reason to celebrate as their “hitman" led a valiant effort for the Mumbai Indians in their chase against Chennai Super Kings. He was the last man standing in MI’s unsuccessful attempt to chase down CSK’s 206. While Mumbai lost by 20 runs, Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten century became the highlight of the match.