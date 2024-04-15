MI vs CSK IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was asked to speak about what pleased him the most about the victory against Mumbai Indians. He replied with a cheeky comment about MS Dhoni.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their 4th victory in 6 matches as they triumphed over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Following the match, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made a witty comment on his predecessor, MS Dhoni.

Also Read: 'Worst bowling I've seen for a long, long time': Sunil Gavaskar slams Hardik Pandya Earlier during the match, Mumbai Captain Hardik Pandya decided to bowl the final over. Before this over, he had bowled reasonably well, conceding 17 runs in 2 overs while taking 1 wicket. However, in the final over, he bowled 2 wides and was hit for a boundary before claiming Daryl Mitchell’s wicket.

Dhoni came to bat with merely 4 balls left in the IPL innings. For ordinary mortals, it may not be enough to make an impression. But he is MSD, and his fans believe he can turn the impossible possible.

The former CSK captain hit 3 consecutive 6s in Hardik Pandya’s over and then took a couple. He scored 20 runs off 4 balls, with a strike rate of 500. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad commented on his innings after the match as Chennai beat Mumbai by 20 runs, which precisely matched Dhoni's contribution. Gaikwad was asked to speak about what pleased him the most about that victory.

Also Read: Watch Wankhede erupt as Mahi hits back-to-back 6s off Hardik “Definitely a young wicket-keeper scoring those three 6s down the order. I think it helped a lot. I feel, at the end, that’s the difference," Ruturaj said with a smile.

Thanks to Dhoni's hat-trick of 6s and a brilliant spell by Matheesha Pathirana, CSK cemented their position at number 3 on the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, suffered their 4th loss in the tournament. Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century was not enough to take them home.

Dhoni is ‘21 all over again’ Dhoni’s performance attracted a lot of fanfare from thousands of people. One of them was veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. What he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) echoed Ruturaj’s “young man" remark.

“NO cricketer has had the impact of @msdhoni on Indian cricket in 21st century. That second six was vintage Dhoni: bottom hand swinging through the line with sheer forearm power. It’s almost as if he is 21 all over again!" wrote Sardesai.

