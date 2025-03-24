MI vs CSK, IPL 2025: Fans suspect ‘ball-tampering’ as Ruturaj Gaikwad-Khaleel Ahmed’s act caught on camera | Watch

IPL 2025: Amid Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets in the ongoing 18th season of Indian Premier League on Sunday, a video emerged on social media, featuring CSK duo Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed, triggering speculations of 'ball tampering' by the hosts at Chepauk.

According to the video, both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed could be seen having a conversation and exchanging a small item. The video concludes with the CSK skipper putting the item in his pocket.

Here's the video:

After the video was uploaded on social media, some fans felt that CSK attempted to tamper with the ball's conditions.

Here's what they said: One wrote, “Seriously ?? 😂 2 saal k liye phr ghaib hony lgy hain”

A second wrote, “Ball tampering now?🤡 -Home matche knowing MI’s captain won’t be available. Uncapped player rule. 2nd ball in 2nd innings so spinners can grip better. Everything seems well planned. 😭Ban this shameless franchise for 2 more years!”

"Clear ball tampering @BCCI @IPL @JayShah Plz ban this team again nd ban their captain Ruturaj gayakwad permanently from playing cricket nd save this gentleman's game," a third commented.

"Suspended for 2 years, CSK is back with in doing illegal stuff. They are now tempering ball," a fourth user said.

There were some fans who even tried to explain what might have happened.

Though no official complaint on the matter has been lodged by Mumbai Indians or anyone, the allegations of ball tampering appear speculative by a section of fans.

Someone even wrote, “Gadhe chingam de raha khaleel rutu ko aakh se andha hai kya.”

MI vs CSK, IPL 2025: Score card After losing the toss, MI scored 155 runs and gave SCK 156 to chase. Chennai Super Kings chased the target in 19.1 overs with 4 wickets in hand.

For CSK, the top performers were debutant Noor Ahmad, who picked four wickets. While Khaleel Ahmed also clinched three wickets.