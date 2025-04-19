MI vs CSK: Jasprit Bumrah walks over to MS Dhoni for pre-match embrace, netizens gush over heartwarming moment - Watch

The Indian Premier League has made it a habit to give fans heartwarming moments on a regular basis.

Today was no different as Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartwarming moment with Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the eve of their match, at the Wankhede Stadium.

During a practice session in Mumbai on Saturday, in which both teams took part, India’s premier fast bowler walked over to the veteran and gave him a hug as the two sides look to continue their IPL 2025 revival.

The duo were engaged in an animated conversation as thoughts and laughs were exchanged back and forth. Watch the interaction here via CSK’s social media account:

Social media reaction Unsurprisingly, social media was abuzz as fans of both teams were united in their admiration for their favourite players interacting with one another. One user commented, “The GOAT and legend of this league” while another said, “Two of my favourites.”

Check out some of the reactions down below:

MI vs CSK IPL 2025 The Wankhede Stadium will host IPL’s “El Clasico” as MI will host CSK in the second match of Sunday’s double header. The two teams have the richest legacies in the league with 5 IPL titles each but their season this year has been anything but ideal.

CSK recently snapped a 5-match losing streak after they beat the Lucknow Super Giants on April 14, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with Dhoni starring in a crucial cameo (26* of 11) that saw CSK home. However, that wasn’t enough to propel them from the bottom of the IPL standings with 4 points from 7 matches.

The home side have done only marginally better, with 6 points from their 7 matches, and occupy the 7th spot in the IPL table.

Sunday’s match is an opportunity for both teams to move up the ladder and continue their revival.