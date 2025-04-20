MI vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai eye 3rd win on trot; MS Dhoni’s Chennai aim to keep playoff hopes alive

Mumbai Indians will be looking for their third win on the trot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be hoping to keep their playoff chances alive at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Both Mumbai Indians and CSK are at the bottom half of the points table.

While CSK are languishing at the bottom with just four points from seven games, Mumbai Indians are sitting at seventh with three wins from seven games. A loss for CSK against Mumbai Indians will further jeopardise the five-time champions' chances for the playoffs.

One of the major concerns for Mumbai Indians has been the form of Rohit Sharma who have struggled this year. Another area of concern would be the availability of Karn Sharma, who had stitches to his right thumb.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni was caught limping in some of the videos, but has batted at the nets. Meanwhile, new joinees Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis have joined the squad.

MI vs CSK head-to-head in IPL Mumbai Indians enjoy a 20-18 head-to-head record against CSK. In the last meeting between the two sides in IPL 2025, CSK had defeated Mumbai Indians comfortable. At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians lead 7-5 against CSK.

MI vs CSK probable playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah