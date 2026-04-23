MI vs CSK review: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma play? Who’ll replace Ayush Mhatre? Check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 23 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 33 of IPL 2026. MI and CSK, both having 5 trophies each in their locker room, are in the bottom half of the points table at the moment.

Both Mumbai and Chennai have won 2 and lost 4 in their 6 matches. With 4 points, Hardik Pandya’s boys are at Number 7 with a Net Run Rate of +0.067.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai also have 4 points. With an NRR of -0.780, they rank 8th.

A loss here will make things really difficult for each of these iconic IPL franchises. After 4 consecutive losses, MI finally controlled the free fall against the Gujarat Titans. Thanks to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten century and Ashwani Kumar’s 4/24, Mumbai won the match with a massive margin of 99 runs.

CSK are coming off a narrow 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Yellow Army has recovered from a poor start in IPL 2026, but there are many leakage points. They need to put things together tonight.

Match Logistics The game is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday, 23 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record CSK and MI have met 39 times, with MI leading 21-18. That gives MI a 53.85% win rate, compared to CSK’s 46.15%. The scoring ceiling is almost identical, with MI at 219 and CSK at 218. However, the floor shows a gap. CSK have collapsed to 79 while MI’s lowest is 136.

Recent seasons show alternating control. In 2025, both teams won once, with margins of 4 wickets (CSK) and 9 wickets (MI).

In 2024 and 2023, CSK dominated with 3 wins, including margins of 20 runs and 7 wickets. In 2022, results split again, with wins by 3 (CSK) and 5 wickets (MI).

MI’s dominance comes from consistency across eras, backed by Rohit Sharma’s 913 runs and Lasith Malinga’s 37 wickets. CSK’s core, including Dhoni and Raina with 700+ runs each, ensures parity.

View full Image View full Image MI vs CSK: Head-to-head record

CSK have won 4 of their last 5 matches against MI. However, the most recent clash saw MI win by 9 wickets, with unbeaten 50s from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 3 fifties in 9 innings against MI. Against Jasprit Bumrah, he has 29 runs in 17 balls. Mumbai’s pace magician is yet to dismiss the CSK captain.

Rohit Sharma scored 105* in 2012 while Ruturaj Gaikwad recorded the top score for CSK of 88*. No Chennai player has hit a hundred in this rivalry yet.

Team News Mumbai Indians face a key selection call around Will Jacks. If he plays, Sherfane Rutherford is the most likely omission, given his unclear role at No. 7.

Jacks offers added value with offspin even if batting output remains similar. However, MI may retain both by dropping one overseas spinner, especially with Hardik Pandya providing balance.

For Chennai, replacing Ayush Mhatre is less straightforward. The teenager has been ruled out of IPL 2026. Urvil Patel is the obvious option, having scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 212.5 in IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni’s potential return complicates combinations. One option is to drop Matthew Short, who started well against SRH but conceded heavily later and scored a slow 34 off 30.

Rohit Sharma is expected to return if fit, likely replacing Danish Malewar. He has missed two matches due to a hamstring injury but has resumed batting in training. Team management remains cautious despite positive signs.

Dhoni’s availability remains uncertain as well. He has missed all 6 matches due to a calf strain but has resumed wicketkeeping in nets. The final confirmation is expected later in the day.

̌Predicted Playing XI Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar (Impact Player)

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh (Impact Player)

Key Players to Watch If MS Dhoni is fit, he’ll be the most important player to watch tonight. Across 278 matches, he has 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30. His strike rate of 137.45 with 264 sixes shows finishing power. His 24 fifties underline consistency in pressure phases. But, above the statistic, his mere presence will boost CSK’s morale.

Sanju Samson is the primary top-order engine for the Super Kings. He has 192 runs in 6 matches, averaging 38.40 with a strike rate of 174.55. That is elite efficiency. His 115* shows he can anchor and accelerate. But, he needs to deliver tonight.

Shivam Dube brings middle-order acceleration. In 2026, he has 123 runs in 6 matches at an average of 41.00. His strike rate of 150.00 highlights his role as a phase-breaker.

Noor Ahmad is a high-risk, high-reward spinner. He has 4 wickets in 6 matches but concedes at 9.57 economy. His average of 50.25 suggests inconsistency, especially under attack. He’ll be under the radar tonight.

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Anshul Kamboj has been CSK’s most effective bowler. The current Purple Cap holder has 13 wickets in 6 matches, averaging 16.23 with a strike rate of 10.00. His impact is significantly higher than that of any other bowler in Chennai.

Sarfaraz Khan adds batting depth with 147 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 170.93. He’ll be one who can finish the game for CSK.

Mumbai Indians’ key players tonight are defined by recent output, not reputation. Start with Tilak Varma. He has 144 runs in 6 matches, but the headline is the unbeaten 101*. That innings came at a strike rate of 224.44.01. It signals peak acceleration ability in middle overs and death overs. If he faces 40+ balls again, MI’s total crosses 200 comfortably.

Rohit Sharma adds stability at the top. He has 137 runs in 4 matches, averaging 45.67 with a strike rate of 165.06. But, he needs to be fit to play.

Suryakumar Yadav is the volatility factor. Only 121 runs in 6 matches, average 20.17. The strike rate remains 151.25, so output depends on time spent at the crease. If he bats 25+ balls, impact spikes sharply.

Hardik Pandya remains a dual-phase contributor. 96 runs in 5 matches at 143.28 strike rate. But, his bowling returns are weak, just 3 wickets at 11.69 economy. He must shine at Wankhede.

The biggest swing factor is Ashwani Kumar. Against GT, he had 4/24, average 6.00, strike rate 6.00. That is extreme wicket-taking efficiency. If repeated, he disrupts any batting lineup early.

Pitch and Conditions Wankhede is no longer behaving like a flat, 200-plus surface. Data from the last 6 T20s shows a clear correction. The average first-innings score is 179, not 200. That alone changes risk calculations for captains.

There is a split pattern between innings. Teams batting first have won 4 of 6 games. The run rate drops from 8.98 in the first innings to 8.57 in the chase. That decline looks small. But, over 20 overs, it is a gap of 8–10 runs. On this ground, that is decisive.

Bowling dynamics have flipped expectations. Spinners are running at 7.71 economy. Pacers are leaking at 9.38. That is a difference of 1.67 runs per over. Over 8 overs of spin, that saves roughly 13 runs. Middle overs control is now the key phase.

Also Read | Angry CSK fans accuse Chennai management of mishandling Ayush Mhatre's injury

Yet toss behaviour will still lean toward chasing. Dew remains a strong second-innings variable. With temperatures in the mid-30s Celsius, moisture will settle later. That reduces grip for spinners and improves stroke play under lights.

Wankhede has hosted 126 matches so far. Chasing teams have won 68 games (53.97%) while teams batting first have won 58 (46.03%). Toss winners have won 66 matches (52.38%) while teams losing the toss have still won 60 (47.62%).

The average first-innings score is 171.57, with a run rate of 8.64 and 27.58 runs per wicket. The ceiling is extreme. The highest total is 240/4, and the highest successful chase is 224/4.