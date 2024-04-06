MI vs DC IPL 2024: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign on a shaky note as they faced three consecutive losses and are still waiting for their first victory in the season so far. Hardik Pandya is leading MI from the front and looks confident despite early losses. Ahead of the MI vs DC match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, MI batter Naman Dhir expressed confidence in his team and said that the team is very much in the game and will hopefully play in the IPL 2024 finals.

While addressing a pre-match press conference, Naman Dhir responded to the question about the atmosphere of the dressing room after defeat in three matches.

"The team's atmosphere is still great and all the players are maintaining the strong bond they have. It is not like we are out of the game, we have lost three games, but we can still do well in the remaining 11 matches and will qualify for the playoffs. Hopefully, we will play in the IPL 2024 finals," MI batter Naman Dhir said.

Suryakumar Yadav available for match against DC

Naman Dhir confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians camp and is available for the next match against Delhi Capitals. He also responded to the question of his chances in the playing 11 after the entry of Suryakumar Yadav.

"I don’t know yet, it's management's decision, so I will go prepared for the next game, but right now I don't know what will change," Naman Dhir said.

MI vs DC IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the two teams at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table will go against each other at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. While Hardik Pandya-led MI still waits for their first victory in the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have won just 1 game out of the four matches they played.

Hardik Pandya is expected to have a word with his batters as they have not done very well in the season so far, while MI bowlers have still shown resistance. For Delhi Capitals, there are some positive trends like Rishabh Pant being back in form, and the team fighting hard as a unit, but still, they need to take that extra effort to bring victories in their corner.

