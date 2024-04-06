'Will play IPL 2024 final….': Naman Dhir explains how Mumbai Indians can recover from three consecutive defeats
MI vs DC IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya is leading MI from the front and looks confident despite early losses
Naman Dhir confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians camp and is available for the next match against Delhi Capitals
MI vs DC IPL 2024: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign on a shaky note as they faced three consecutive losses and are still waiting for their first victory in the season so far. Hardik Pandya is leading MI from the front and looks confident despite early losses. Ahead of the MI vs DC match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, MI batter Naman Dhir expressed confidence in his team and said that the team is very much in the game and will hopefully play in the IPL 2024 finals.