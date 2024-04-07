MI vs DC IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav is back! Check Mumbai Indians’ probable XI against Delhi Capital
MI vs DC IPL 2024: For Mumbai fans, the return of Suryakumar Yadav must be great news. The highest run-getter for MI in the previous season is back after an injury. Check whom he may replace today.
The most significant development for Mumbai fans ahead of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on April 7 is the return of Suryakumar Yadav. He was earlier seen training at the Wankhede Stadium for an afternoon practice session.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message