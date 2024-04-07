The most significant development for Mumbai fans ahead of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on April 7 is the return of Suryakumar Yadav. He was earlier seen training at the Wankhede Stadium for an afternoon practice session.

SKY, coming from an injury, spent about an hour batting in the nets. He was seen playing his trademark shots all across the ground.

“Following his long batting session, Surya then did some training and mobility drills followed by catching up with his teammates and speaking with Mark Boucher, Head Coach, and Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach during the course of the practice," Mumbai Indians said.

SKY’s form and fitness will be under scanner while Mumbai will hope for the champion innings that he is usually known for. Surya, with 605 runs in 16 matches, was Mumbai’s highest run-scorer in the previous IPL season. The second-highest scorer for Mumbai in 2023 was Ishan Kishan (454).

Mumbai Indians’ batting

Tilak Varma tops the list for Mumbai with 121 runs with a striking rate of 147.56, accompanied by three 4s and nine 6s. Close on his heels is Tim David, contributing 70 runs and maintaining a consistent strike rate of 125.

MI captain Hardik Pandya has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 153.33. Seasoned opener Rohit Sharma also has 69 runs, outpacing others with a strike rate of 164.29. Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir round out this list, both scoring 50 runs. Ishan’s strike rate is 161.29 while Dhir impresses with an explosive strike rate of 200.

While Mumbai batters have been scoring fast, they haven’t managed to convert their performances into higher scores. The highest individual score is 64 by Varma. No other player in the team has managed to get past 50.

Mumbai Indians’ bowling

Mumbai's bowlers seem to struggle, with Akash Madhwal being the leading wicket-taker with 3 dismissals in just a single match. Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee have also claimed three wickets each, but it took them three games.

Veteran Piyush Chawla, once a key wicket-taker, has only two wickets to his name after three innings. Hardik Pandya has taken just 1 wicket. It underlines a collective dip in MI’s usual prowess with the ball.

MI: Probable XI against DC

If Suryakumar Yadav is fit to play, he is likely to replace Naman Dhir at number 3. The remaining squad will probably remain unchanged:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla.

