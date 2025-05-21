MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Why Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel not playing at Wankhede? Faf du Plessis reveals details

In a significant development, captain Axar Patel didn't make the Delhi Capitals playing XI in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. It's a must-win game for both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals with the final playoff spot at stake.

While there was no news about Axar's illness in the last few days, Delhi Capitals' stand-in-captain Faf du Plessis spilled the beans at the toss. “Axar's been down with flu. Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today,” said the South African.

“Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him,” added the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings star. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians made just once change with Mitchell Santner replacing Corbin Bosch, who had to leave for national duty after the all-rounder was named in South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

MI vs DC playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel (w), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Why MI vs DC is important for both teams? With Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings already in the playoffs, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are fighting for the final spot in the last four.

