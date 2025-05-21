MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Why is KL Rahul not a part of Delhi Capitals playing XI against Mumbai Indians? Explained

In a significant development, Delhi Capitals didn't name KL Rahul in the playing XI against Mumbai Indians in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Instead, Rahul, who scored a century in their last game against Gujarat Titans, has been named in the list of impact substitutes.

While Delhi Capitals didn't specify why Rahul is not a part of the playing XI, one can understand the franchise didn't want to take any risk after the wicketkeeper-batter was hit on his right knee at the nets on the eve of the game during training.

With no Rahul in the playing XI, Bengal's Abishek Porel will don the big gloves behind the stumps. Another reason for Delhi Capitals not taking a risk with Rahul is India's tour of England where the right-hander could find a place following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Not just Rahul, Delhi Capitals were dealt a severe blow with regular skipper Axar Patel missing the game due to illness. "He has been really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes," Stand-in-skipper Faf Du Plessis said during the toss.

MI vs DC Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs DC impact subs Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

Mumbai Indians: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju