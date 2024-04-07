MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: During their fourth IPL face-off, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to go head-to-head with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 7. The match will kick off at 3:30 PM.
Mumbai's start to the season has been rocky, with three games and as many losses. Skipper Hardik Pandya, stepping in for Rohit Sharma, has been facing criticism for his tactical decisions.
Meanwhile, Delhi clinched a victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31, marking their first win. Both teams currently stand at the bottom of the points table, with MI at the 10th spot and DC at the 9th.
MI vs DC: Mumbai's Probable XI
Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be back in the team. He will probably replace Naman Dhir at number 3. The remaining squad will remain unchanged in that case:
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla.
MI vs DC: Delhi's Probable XI
Mitch Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the game due to injury. Here is the probable XI:
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristan Stubbs, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Rasikh Dar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
Check LIVE updates here.
MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Kuldeep Yadav is still recovering from a groin injury. He has missed 2 matches so far. Kuldeep took 3 wickets in his 2 away games for DC against the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Mohammad Nabi has been sitting in the dugout. The Afghan all-rounder has vast experience of playing for his national team. He has not gotten many chances in IPL, scoring 180 runs in 17 innings. However, his strike rate is high at 151.26. He has taken 17 wickets so far at an economy rate of 7.14.
MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be back in the squad as he was earlier seen practising with Mumbai Indians. His return is expected to boost MI's batting, which has been struggling to make big scores.
MI vs DC Live Score Updates: The temperature will be around 34 degrees in Mumbai when the match starts. It will remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain; the humidity won’t go beyond 32%. The air quality will remain poor, as per AccuWeather.
MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Out of 112 IPL matches played at the Wankhede Stadium so far, 62 have been won by teams batting second. On this ground, 70.61% of wickets are claimed by pacers. So far, pacers have taken 877 wickets while spinners have claimed 365. The average first innings score is 169.
MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Mumbai and Delhi have played 33 IPL matches so far. MI have won 18 of those and DC 15. Mumbai’s highest total against DC so far is 218, and Delhi’s highest score against MI is 213.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!