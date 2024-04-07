MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: Suryakumar Yadav likely to be back; Mumbai looking for first victory

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST

MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be back in the Mumbai Indians' squad as MI look to secure their first win in the tournament. Delhi, on the other hand, will try to grab 2 more points to move up the points table. The match starts at 3:30 PM.