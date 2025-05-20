MI vs DC Mumbai weather report: Will rain at Wankhede dampen crucial IPL 2025 clash? Here's what IMD says

After rain knocked defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs contention, it could once again come to haunt on Wednesday when Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals in a crucial encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

With Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, the result of MI vs DC clash could decide the fourth team in the knockouts.

However, inclement weather in Mumbai may impact the clash. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday evening issued a forecast and warning for "thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gutsy winds (50-60) at isolated places" for Mumbai and some adjoining areas.