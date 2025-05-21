MI vs DC: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah power Mumbai Indians to IPL 2025 playoffs; beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs

Delhi didn’t get momentum from the onset in its run-chase as Faf du Plessis, who led the team in the absence of ill Axar Patel, and Lokesh Rahul fell inside the first three overs. Mitchell Santner then ran through the middle-order with 3-11 off his four overs and Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3-12 to seal Mumbai’s place in the final four with 16 points.

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs.Suryakumar Yadav scored a stunning 73 not out while Mitchell Santner (3/11) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/12) picked up three wickets each as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to storm their way into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

With this win, Mumbai Indians reach 16 points from 13 matches while Delhi Capitals stay at 13 points from same number of games. Even if the Delhi-based franchise win their final game against Punjab Kings on May 24, the maximum they could reach is 15 points.

With this win, Mumbai Indians joined Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the four teams to play the knockout stage, which starts on May 29. It was a miraculous turnaround for Mumbai Indians as they won seven of their last eight matches.

Chasing 181 runs to win, Delhi Capitals were never in the chase. Sameer Rizvi top scored for the Delhi-based franchise with 39 runs with Bumrah and Santner doing the bulk of the damage.

Suryakumar steals show in Mumbai Batting first, Mumbai Indians didn't had the start they wanted with Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton departing in the seventh over. Suryakumar then revived the Mumbai Indians innings with the help of two fifty-plus partnerships - 55 with Tilak Varma (fourth wicket) and 57 with Naman Dhir (sixth wicket).