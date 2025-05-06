MI vs GT IPL head to head: Have the Gujarat Titans won against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium? Full stats

The Indian Premier League is headed towards the final few matches of the 2025 season as the race for the playoffs starts to heat up.

Mumbai Indians welcome the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium for Match 56 on Tuesday.

The two teams are third and fourth in the standings and are well positioned to finish inside the top 4 spots in the IPL 2025 table.

The hosts, in third spot with 14 points from 11 matches and a better net run rate, have been in red hot form.

The 5-time champions have won their last 6 matches, all of them comfortably, with their previous outing ending in a 100-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on May 1.

GT have been in pretty good form too, having won 3 of their last 5 matches. One of those defeats was to RR, who won thanks to a blitzkrieg from 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

GT are currently in 4th spot in the IPL table with 14 points, just like MI, but have played one fewer match.

Ahead of Tuesday's blockbuster game at the iconic Wankhede stadium, here’s a look at their head-to-head record in the IPL:

MI vs GT: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 6

Mumbai Indians wins: 2

Gujarat Titans wins: 4

Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 36 Runs (March 29,2025)

MI vs GT: Head-to-head record at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 1

Mumbai Indians wins: 1

Gujarat Titans wins: 0

Last result: MI won by 27 runs (May 12, 2023)

MI's record at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 90

Wins: 55

Losses: 34

Tied: 1

Highest Score: 234/5 vs Delhi Capitals (April 7, 2024) - MI won by 29 runs

Lowest Score: 87/10 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 24, 2018) - SRH won by 31 runs

MI vs GT: Most Runs Batters Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS.

Shubman Gill (GT) - Innings: 6, Runs: 312, Average: 52.00, Strike Rate: 165.95, Highest Score: 129

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - Innings: 5, Runs: 248, Average: 62.00, Strike Rate: 179.71, Highest Score: 103*

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Innings: 4, Runs: 165, Average: 41.25, Strike Rate: 135.24, Highest Score: 63

MI vs GT: Most Wickets Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 10, Economy Rate: 6.68, Average: 14.70, Best Figures: 4/30

Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 10, Economy Rate: 8.58, Average: 12.30, Best Figures: 5/10

Piyush Chawla (MI) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 6, Economy Rate: 10.42, Average: 24.33, Best Figures: 2/34