MI vs GT Live Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first at Wankhede stadium

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are placed third and fourth respectively on 14 points in the points table and a win for either team will take them to the top.

While Mumbai Indians went unchanged, Gujarat Titans made a single change with Arshad Khan getting a game, replacing Washington Sundar.

So far, three games in IPL 2025 have been impacted by rain. While one was reduced to 14 overs per side, two matches had to be abandoned, with Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Delhi Capitals being the latest.

According to a IMD forecast released for May 6 in Mumbai, an yellow alert has been issued which states “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.”

Although Accuweather.com says, there are minimal chances of rain, the wind gusts remain on a average of 20km/h throughout the duration of the match starting from 7 PM IST with an unhealthy air quality. The weather will remain humid in Mumbai with dark clouds overhead.

MI vs GT head-to-head in IPL Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have played six matches overall in IPL. While Mumbai Indians have won two, Gujarat Titans have dominated the rivalry with four wins.

MI vs GT playing XIs Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna