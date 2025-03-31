MI vs KKR: Ashwani Kumar scripts history for Mumbai Indians, becomes first Indian to scalp four wickets on IPL debut

Ashwani Kumar scripted history in his first-ever game for Mumbai Indians as the 23-year-old became the first Indian pacer to take four wickets on an Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. Replacing ndhra Pradesh pacer Satyanarayana Raju in the playing XI, Ashwani Kumar couldn't had asked for a better start to his career as he dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane on his first ball.

He later went on to dismiss Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey to finish with 4/24 in his three overs. Only three bowlers - Alzaari Joseph (6/12, Mumbai Indians), Andrew Tye (5/17, Gujarat Lions) and Shoaib Akhtar (4/11, Kolkata Knight Riders) - have take four or more wickets on IPL debut before Ashwani Kumar.

Notably, Ashwani Kumar has only played four senior T20 matches prior to his IPL debut, in addition to two Ranji Trophy and four List A matches. In fact, this was the first time, ever that Ashwani Kumar has picked four wickets in a match. His previous best was 3/37 in List A cricket and 1/19 in T20 cricket.

Players with 4 or more wickets on IPL debut

Player Wickets Against Year Alzaarri Joseph (Mumbai Indians) 6/12 SRH 2019 Andrew Tye (Gujarat Lions) 5/17 RPS 2017 Shoaib Akhtar (KKR) 4/11 DD 2008 Ashwani Kumar (Mumbai Indians) 4/24 KKR 2025 Keevon Copper (Rajasthan Royals) 4/26 KXIP 2012 David Wiese (RCB) 4/33 MI 2015

Kolkata Knight Riders bundled out for 116 Caught off-guard by Ashwani Kumar's dream debut, defending champions KKR were bowled out for mere 116 in 16.2 overs for the lowest score of this season. Deepak Chahar (2/19), Trent Boult (1/23), Hardik Pandya (1/10), Vignesh Puthur (1/21) and Mitchell Santner (1/17) also took wickets for Mumbai Indians.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26) and Ramandeep Singh (22) were the top scorers for KKR. On a fresh Wankhede Stadium pitch which offered bounce and swing with the new ball, Mumbai Indians bowlers capitalised on lack of application shown by KKR batters to take four wickets inside the powerplay.

Best bowling figures by an Indian on IPL debut

Player Wickets Against Year Ashwani Kumar (Mumbai Indians) 4/25 KKR 2025 Amit Singh (Rajasthan Royals ) 3/9 KXIP 2009 Vijaykumar Vyshak (RCB) 3/20 DC 2023 Sandeep Sharma (Kings XI Punjab) 3/21 SRH 2013