Manish Pandey, once an IPL star, makes a comeback for KKR, silences Wankhede by hitting Jasprit Bumrah for 6 | Watch
MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Manish Pandey first stablised the KKR innings and supported Venkatesh Iyer well to weave a good partnership and then he unleashed violence against MI bowlers
MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were in deep trouble when he made his way to the crease. For Manish Pandey, it was more than an inning; it was an opportunity to announce his strong comeback after three subdued IPL seasons. First, he stabilised the KKR innings and supported Venkatesh Iyer well to weave a good partnership, and then he unleashed violence against MI bowlers. Manish Pandey slammed a brilliant six against star pacer Jasprit Bumrah to steal Mumbai's confidence at their home.