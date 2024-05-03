MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were in deep trouble when he made his way to the crease. For Manish Pandey, it was more than an inning; it was an opportunity to announce his strong comeback after three subdued IPL seasons. First, he stabilised the KKR innings and supported Venkatesh Iyer well to weave a good partnership, and then he unleashed violence against MI bowlers. Manish Pandey slammed a brilliant six against star pacer Jasprit Bumrah to steal Mumbai's confidence at their home.

Manish Pandey is no stranger to aggressive innings in IPL. The batter has remained among the top players in the marquee event for a long, but in recent years, its form took a sharp dip as other young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rinku Singh made a name for themselves.

The KKR batter is among the few players in IPL who have been part of the tournament since its inception in 2008. Although he scored only three runs in three matches 2008, Manish Pandey became a household name after his unbeaten 114 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009.

In IPL 2011, Manish Pandey said goodbye to RCB and joined Pune Warriors, but he couldn't perform well for the team in the three years he played for the franchise. He was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL Player Auction 2014, earned his maiden India cap in 2015, and scored a match-winning ODI century against Australia in the CB series in Australia in 2016.

Manish Pandey played decisive innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including a wonderful unbeaten 81 in IPL 2016. He became the most expensive player in the 2018 IPL Player Auction when Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for a whopping ₹11 crore.

He continued his strong performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad and then Delhi Capitals but saw a major dip in form in the previous two seasons. In IPL 2023 mini-auctions, KKR picked Manish Pandey for the second time at the base price of ₹50 lakh, and the batter played his first game against Mumbai Indians today.

MI vs KKR IPL 2024

Playing against Mumbai Indians at their home ground, Kolkata Knight Riders kicked off their innings on a shaky note. Pacer Nuwan Thushara clinched three early wickets to provide MI with a strong start. MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who is struggling with his form in IPL 2024, clinched dangerous Sunil Narine's wicket to give the home team a major shot in the arm.

Piyush Chawala took out the explosive Rinku Singh and KKR innings was lingering at 57/5 when Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey played in a 83-run partnership to provide some stability to their team.

