MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan return to Wankhede Stadium today? Revisiting why he was handed 5-year ban
MI vs KKR IPL 2024: The internet is abuzz with questions about Shah Rukh Khan's visit for today's match and the 12-year-old incident after which the actor was banned from the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai
MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the grand Wankhede Stadium on Friday for the 51st match of IPL 2024. While there are many things to talk regarding the match, the internet is abuzz with questions about Shah Rukh Khan's visit for today's match and the 12-year-old incident after which the actor was banned from the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.