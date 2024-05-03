MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the grand Wankhede Stadium on Friday for the 51st match of IPL 2024. While there are many things to talk regarding the match, the internet is abuzz with questions about Shah Rukh Khan's visit for today's match and the 12-year-old incident after which the actor was banned from the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The social media murmur was sparked by former Joy Bhattacharjya's rebuttal to a user's comment who claimed that KKR's fortune in IPL took a downhill turn after Shah Rukh Khan's ugly spat with the security staff of Wankhede Stadium, back in 2012.

“KKR won two championships after that incident. And he did not abuse, I was there. And the next time, stay calm when someone cat calls your young daughter," Joy Bhattacharjya said responding to the user's post, who deleted his post afterwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened 12 years ago at Wankhede Stadium? In May 2012, Suni Nairne delivered a blistering 4/15 spell to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) victory against Mumbai Indians. Shah Rukh was present at the stadium with his kids when an ugly spat broke out between the actor and the security staff of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

After the incident, MCA banned Shah Rukh Khan from its premises for five years. However, the ban was lifted after three years.

Years later, Shah Rukh Khan shared his version of the event at a TV show and described how he was triggered after the security staff manhandled his children. “Yes I was very angry and upset. My kids were there and I thought someone… Maybe they had a rule, that hatao yaha se. I told him, these are our kids and we are taking them. I just said this. There was a person there who said a word which I, as a Delhi person, felt like it was an abusive word. Even though the same word in Marathi is also rude. Thoda sa religious, galat tha woh (It was religious, it was wrong). I then lost my cool, main pagal hogaya and I went to hit him," The Indian Express quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying while speaking at Aap Ki Adalat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

