MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians look to break 13-year jinx against injury-hit Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians would like to break their 13-year jinx as they open their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians boast of T20 World Cup champions in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav. Pandya too was a part of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026.
On the other hand, KKR too have two world champions in their squad - Varun Chakaravarthy and Rinku Singh. However the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has been plagued with injuries as Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have already been ruled out. Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana too hasn't joined the camp due to fitness issues.
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Mumbai Indians enjoy a healthy 24-11 head-to-head record against KKR in the history of IPL. The last time these two teams met in the IPL was in 2025 season with Ashwani Kumar starring with four wickets to power Mumbai Indians to a comfortable victory. Ryan Rickelton scored 62 in chase to lead Mumbai Indians to a eight-wicket win.
Mumbai Indians cricket team vs Kolkata Knight Riders cricket team match scorecard
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar (Impact Player).
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Umran Malik (Impact Player).
A new season and a new start for both the sides. While Mumbai Indians have retained their core, there were a several new faces in the side. To add to that, the MI squad has as many as five world champions in their lineup. On the other hand, KKR have put up a strong squad with the additions of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana, Cameron Green in the mix.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.