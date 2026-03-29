MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians look to break 13-year jinx against injury-hit Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians would like to break their 13-year jinx as they open their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians boast of T20 World Cup champions in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav. Pandya too was a part of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

On the other hand, KKR too have two world champions in their squad - Varun Chakaravarthy and Rinku Singh. However the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has been plagued with injuries as Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have already been ruled out. Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana too hasn't joined the camp due to fitness issues.

IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

MI vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

Mumbai Indians enjoy a healthy 24-11 head-to-head record against KKR in the history of IPL. The last time these two teams met in the IPL was in 2025 season with Ashwani Kumar starring with four wickets to power Mumbai Indians to a comfortable victory. Ryan Rickelton scored 62 in chase to lead Mumbai Indians to a eight-wicket win.

Mumbai Indians cricket team vs Kolkata Knight Riders cricket team match scorecard

MI vs KKR probable playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar (Impact Player).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Umran Malik (Impact Player).