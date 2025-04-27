MI vs LSG head to head IPL: How have Lucknow Super Giants fared against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium? Full stats

A sold-out Wankhede Stadium welcomes Match 45 of IPL 2025 as Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in the first encounter in Sunday's double header of the Indian Premier League.

The Super Giants have dominated this rivalry since their debut in the IPL, winning six of the seven meetings, including the season opener at Lucknow, where they defended 203 for a 12-run victory on April 4, 2025.

However, the five-time champions arrive on the back of a four-match winning streak — with their most recent win being a seven-wicket chase of 144 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard.

Meanwhile, LSG will be hurting from their eight-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on April 22, 2025 and will look to rebound at the Wankhede stadium.

Will Mumbai break their Wankhede hoodoo, or will LSG extend their stranglehold on this fixture? Let's take a look at the key numbers:

MI vs LSG: Overall Head to Head in the IPL Total Matches played: 7

Mumbai Indians wins: 1

Lucknow Super Giants wins: 6

Highest total by MI: 196/6 (Wankhede, May 17, 2024)

Highest total by LSG: 214/6 (Wankhede, May 17, 2024)

Lowest total by MI: 132/8 (Wankhede, Apr 24, 2022)

Lowest total by LSG: 101 all out (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, May 24, 2023)

LSG has a clear upper hand over MI, who's sole victory came in the 2023 Eliminator at Chennai's Chepauk stadium, where Akash Madhwal’s five-for helped the 5-time champions win comfortably by 81 runs.

MI vs LSG: Head to Head at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 2

MI wins: 0

LSG wins: 2

Wins batting first: 2 (both seasons, MI elected to field)

Wins chasing: 0

Highest MI total at Wankhede: 196/6 (May 17, 2024)

Highest LSG total at Wankhede: 214/6 (May 17, 2024)

Lowest MI total at Wankhede: 132/8 (Apr 24, 2022)

Lowest LSG total at Wankhede: 168/6 (Apr 24, 2022)

First meeting at Wankhede (Apr 24, 2022): LSG posted 168/6 and bowled MI out for 132 to win by 36 runs

Most recent (May 17, 2024): LSG defended 214/6, dismissing MI for 196/6 to seal an 18-run victory

MI's record at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL Matches played: 89

Wins: 54

Losses: 34

Matches tied: 1

Highest total: 234/5 vs Delhi Capitals (April 7, 2024) – MI won by 29 runs

Lowest total: 87 all out vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 24, 2018) – MI lost by 31 runs

MI vs LSG: Most runs (All IPL matches) KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 289 runs, Average: 144.50, Strike Rate: 156.21, Highest Score: 103*

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - Matches: 6, Runs: 229 runs, Average: 45.80, Strike Rate: 149.67, Highest Score: 89*

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 6, Runs: 165 runs, Average: 27.50, Strike Rate: 142.24, Highest Score: 68

MI vs LSG: Most wickets (All IPL matches) Naveen-Ul-Haq (LSG) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.84, Average: 20, Best Figures: 4/38

Hardik Pandya (MI) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.90, Average: 12.71, Best Figures: 5/36

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 7, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.25, Average: 31.85, Best Figures: 2/26

With the two sides vying for crucial points and bragging rights in their quest for a playoff spot, today’s clash at the iconic Wankhede stadium promises high drama.

Can Mumbai Indians finally slay the Super Giants at home, or will luck favour Lucknow once more?