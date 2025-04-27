MI vs LSG IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka memes set social media on fire after yet another Rishabh Pant failure with the bat

It's been a horror show for Rishabh Pant, skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants, this year in the Indian Premier League as he registered yet another low score as LSG succumbed to the Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede stadium, on Sunday.

Pant, the most expensive player in IPL 2025 at ₹27 crore, lasted just 2 deliveries, getting out for just 4 as MI thrashed LSG by 54 runs.

With yet another failure with the bat, LSG's skipper's season tally reads 110 runs from 10 innings at an average of 12.22. His strike rate is a matter of concern too, as Pant is striking at a poor 98.21.

Memes galore Social media users wasted no time as they took to X to troll Rishabh Pant and LSG co-owner Sanjiv Goenka. Here are a few of the best memes:

In the news Both Pant and Goenka have been regular topics of gossip on social media.

The left-handed batsman has been making the news due to his poor show and questionable captaincy decisions.

In an earlier game in IPL 2025, at the Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pant demoted himself from his usual number 4 spot. Such was his lack of faith in his own abilities that he was accused of ‘hiding’ by social media commentators.

One user wrote: “Why Rishabh Pant hiding himself to come to bat?” while another user unfairly insinsuated Pant was an imposter in the LSG lineup. He wrote: “Rishabh Pant didn't come to bat, LSG batting line up in every match,” and attached a meme that highlighted Pant as a clown.

Goenka, on the other hand, has made the news for a couple of awkward run-ins with former players, most notably KL Rahul.

The right hand batter was the skipper of LSG until IPL 2024 and once famously bore the brunt, publicly, of Goenka's frustration after a loss.

So, when Delhi Capitals, Rahul's current team, beat LSG earlier this year, the cameras were lying in wait to see how the post-match interaction between the duo would pan out.