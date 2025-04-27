MI vs LSG IPL 2025: Top 6 players to pick in your fantasy team as Lucknow look to continue winning run against Mumbai

Ahead of Match 45 of the Indian Premier League, both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will lean on their seasoned match-winners as the Wankhede Stadium prepares to host a high stakes encounter.

For the home side MI, captain Rohit Sharma’s resurgence, Suryakumar Yadav’s consistency, and Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal death bowling underpin their hopes against a side they have struggled to beat in IPL.

Meanwhile, in the other corner, LSG will look to bank on the proven firepower of Nicholas Pooran’s big-hitting, Mitchell Marsh’s all-round muscle, and Ayush Badoni's middle-order class.

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma A five-time IPL champion and MI’s long-serving skipper, Rohit Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6,856 runs over 265 matches, including 45 fifties and two centuries.

Despite starting slowly with the bat in IPL 2025, the ‘Hitman’ has reclaimed form in the last two matches with consecutive half centuries.

In IPL 2025, he has amassed 228 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 154.05, with a top score of 76* against Chennai Super Kings on April 21.

Could he make it three 50s in a row?

Suryakumar Yadav Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, “SKY” has been MI’s premier finisher. This season he has piled on 373 runs in nine innings so far at a staggering average of 62.12 and strike rate of 166.51, with two half-centuries.

His match-sealing 68* in Mumbai’s 177-for-1 romp over CSK is an exmaple of the threat he carries, something LSG should be wary of.

Jasprit Bumrah MI’s death-over specialist, Bumrah has risen to join Lasith Malinga atop the franchise wicket-takers chart with 170 IPL scalps.

Ever since his return from injury midway through IPL 2025, he has picked up five wickets in five matches at an average of 31.60, economy rate of 7.90, and best figures of 2/25, completing 300 T20 wickets in the process.

Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran Known for his “Nicky P” power, Pooran has been explosive in 2025, amassing 377 runs in 9 innings at an average of 47.13 and an eye-watering strike rate of 204.89, including four fifties and 31 sixes.

His ability to clear the ropes at will has been central to LSG’s competitive totals this season.

Mitchell Marsh LSG’s all-round enforcer, Marsh has been in good form in IPL 2025 with 344 runs in 8 matches — including four half-centuries—and a top score of 81 off 48 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.

While he has not bowled so far this season, he can be an option LSG could consider with the ball.

Aysuh Badoni Since debuting for LSG in 2022, Badoni has emerged as a dynamic middle-order batter. In IPL 2025 he has contributed 217 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 140.00, including one fifty and several crucial late-innings cameos.

