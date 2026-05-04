MI vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants seek winning return; All eyes on Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Live Score: Placed at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will face off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Studded with T20 World Cup stars, Mumbai Indians have failed to gel as a unit in the tournament, thereby managing just two wins out of their nine games, and languish at ninth.

On the other hand, LSG too have won just two games, but from eighth games, and occupy the last spot in the table. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, a win won't lift either of the teams as KKR are placed eighth with seen points. Both LSG and Mumbai Indians have four each.

Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs LSG on TV?

The MI vs LSG clash will be telecast live on all Star Sports channels, including in regional languages. Live streaming of MI vs LSG will be available on JioStar from 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs LSG head-to-head in IPL

Having come into existence in 2022, LSG surprisingly have the upper hand over Mumbai Indians as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. In eight matches, LSG have won six while Mumbai Indians pocketed two games. At the Wankhede Stadium, LSG have won two out of three games.

Mumbai Indians vs LSG probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

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