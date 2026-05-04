MI vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants seek winning return; All eyes on Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Live Score: Placed at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will face off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Studded with T20 World Cup stars, Mumbai Indians have failed to gel as a unit in the tournament, thereby managing just two wins out of their nine games, and languish at ninth.
On the other hand, LSG too have won just two games, but from eighth games, and occupy the last spot in the table. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, a win won't lift either of the teams as KKR are placed eighth with seen points. Both LSG and Mumbai Indians have four each.
The MI vs LSG clash will be telecast live on all Star Sports channels, including in regional languages. Live streaming of MI vs LSG will be available on JioStar from 7:30 PM IST.
Having come into existence in 2022, LSG surprisingly have the upper hand over Mumbai Indians as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. In eight matches, LSG have won six while Mumbai Indians pocketed two games. At the Wankhede Stadium, LSG have won two out of three games.
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Ever since Lucknow Super Giants first played in the IPL in 2022, they have played eight matches against Mumbai Indians. LSG have won six of these matches, whereas MI have won just two.
LSG defeated MI by 12 runs when the two teams last met at the Ekansa Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma has not played since 12 April, when he sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was batting on 19 runs from 13 matches when he was forced to retire hurt.
A report in Cricbuzz says that the former MI skipper remains doubtful for the game against LSG. The MI team management, though, has left the decision to Rohit, whether to play the LSG game or not.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match at the Wankhede Stadium today.