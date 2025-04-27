MI vs LSG: Mayank Yadav returns after long injury lay-off, Corbin Bosch makes IPL debut after being banned in PSL

After being banned by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year, South African Corbin Bosch made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with Mumbai Indians on Sunday as the hosts face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, its also a comeback game for Mayank Yadav, who had created a flutter with pace in the last season.

Advertisement

Having played just four games, Mayank was ruled out of IPL 2024 with a side injury. He returned to cricket to make his debut for India against Bangladesh last October before sustaining another injury.

Also Read | LSG captain Pant reveals reason of late arrival with bat; sheds light on tearaway Mayanks absence

Since then, the Delhi pacer was at rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The 22-year-old could have made an early comeback but an unfortunate toe injury delayed his comeback.

Corbin Bosch makes IPL debut - All you need to know On the other hand, Bosch replaced Mitchell Santner in the Mumbai Indians' playing XI. A right-arm fast bowler and right-handed middle-order batter, Bosch has played 86 T20s having taken 59 wickets and a batting high score of 81.

For the unknown, Bosch has been banned by Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a year after the South African withdrew despite being picked at the draft by Peshawar Zalmi. Bosch was signed as an injury replacement for Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mumbai Indians star Corbin Bosch apologises to Pakistan Cricket Board. Know why

He was a part of the victorious South African U-19 side that lifted the World Cup in 2014 and was also the player of the match in the final producing a magnificent spell of 4/15. He has been a regular across formats for his domestic team and made his debut for Proteas in 2024.

Bosch played a key role in MI Cape Town’s title winning 2025 season in SA20 picking 11 wickets in the title winning campaign. Meanwhile, LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first.

MI vs LSG playing XI Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma

Advertisement