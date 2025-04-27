MI vs LSG: Mayank Yadav stalls Rohit Sharma’s impressive form on IPL 2025 return; watch video

Mayank Yadav started from he left in the previous season with th wicket of Rohit Sharma on Sunday during Mumbai Indians versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) encounter in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Playing his first IPL 2025 match for LSG, Mayank started with just six runs in his first over. He returned for his second with Rohit smashing the Delhi youngster for back-to-back sixes in the first two balls of the third over. But the right-arm pacer had different plans for the Indian skipper.