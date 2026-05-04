MI vs LSG preview: Can Mumbai Indians better their records against Lucknow? Check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Mumbai Indians will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, 4 May, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 47 of IPL 2026.

This is a game between the bottom two of the points table. For both MI and LSG, qualification to the playoffs seems possible only on paper. Mumbai have 4 points from 9 matches. Lucknow also have 4 points but from 8 matches.

Match Logistics The game is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Monday, 4 May, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record These two sides have met 8 times in the IPL. Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this rivalry convincingly. LSG have won 6 of those 8 encounters. The Mumbai Indians have managed only 2 victories in return.

LSG's highest team total in this fixture stands at 214. MI's highest score against LSG is marginally better at 215. LSG's lowest score is 101, while MI's lowest is 132.

The last 4 completed meetings tell a clear story. LSG won by 12 runs at Ekana Stadium in April 2025. MI won by 54 runs at Wankhede Stadium later that same month.

View full Image View full Image MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow won by 18 runs at Wankhede Stadium in May 2024. LSG also won by 4 wickets at Ekana Stadium in April 2024.

LSG hold a commanding 3-1 advantage across the last four meetings. Even at Wankhede, the Super Giants hold a 3-1 record.

Predicted Playing XI Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma (Impact Player)

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, George Linde, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav (Impact Player)

Team News The Mumbai Indians are managing several injury concerns ahead of tonight. Rohit Sharma remains on a comeback trail after a hamstring injury. He has missed MI's last 4 matches entirely. Fans remain hopeful of a late inclusion in the playing XI.

Mitchell Santner has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. He suffered a Grade-3 ACL tear in his left shoulder. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has joined as Santner's replacement.

Spinner Atharva Ankolekar was also ruled out early after knee surgery. Young 21-year-old pacer Krish Bhagat has been signed as his replacement.

Lucknow Super Giants have their own availability concerns to manage. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has arrived and is fully available tonight.

Wanindu Hasaranga is missing the entire season with a hamstring injury. George Linde was signed as his replacement and has featured regularly. Mayank Yadav remains a doubtful starter despite being fit this season.

Key Players to Watch Mumbai Indians carry several match-winners and milestone chasers tonight. Ryan Rickelton is MI's most consistent batter with 297 runs this season. Analysts identify him as the probable best batter for tonight's clash.

Suryakumar Yadav needs just 6 runs to reach 4,500 IPL runs. Jasprit Bumrah needs only 2 wickets to reach 350 T20 wickets. He has dismissed Rishabh Pant 7 times in 14 innings.

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Afghan mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar has taken 11 wickets in 7 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants have their own dangerous match-winners ready tonight. Rishabh Pant needs 42 runs to reach 500 runs for LSG. He also sits just 20 runs away from 5,500 career T20 runs.

Nicholas Pooran has smashed 75 runs off just 29 balls at Wankhede. Prince Yadav leads LSG's bowling attack with 13 wickets this season. Mohammed Shami is expected to exploit Wankhede's swing conditions effectively tonight.

Pitch and Conditions Wankhede Stadium is a classic batter's paradise tonight. Four out of 6 games this season have produced scores of 220+. The red-soil wicket offers consistent bounce and carry throughout. Short boundaries and a fast outfield make containment extremely difficult. Pacers like Bumrah and Shami may find early seam movement in the powerplay.

Conditions will be warm and very humid throughout the evening. The match starts at 31°C with 71% humidity at 7:30 PM. Temperatures remain steady at 30°C through the middle and end. No rain is expected to interrupt play tonight.

Significant dew is predicted during the second innings tonight. This will make it difficult for spinners to grip the ball. Chasing teams have won 3 out of 5 matches here this season. The toss winner is highly likely to bowl first tonight.